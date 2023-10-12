Saba Azad opens up on her 'partner' Hrithik Roshan; calls him 'biggest cheerleader'

Saba Azad has recently opened up about her ‘partner’ and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The couple, who started dating early last year, made their first public appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. During a recent interview, Saba who was seen on the web show Who’s Your Gynac? praised her beau and also called him her "biggest cheerleader."

Saba Azad opens up on her partner Hrithik Roshan

During a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Saba Azad was asked who is her biggest cheerleader, to which she replied, “My partner" (Hrithik Roshan).

In an interview with India Today, Saba revealed she is a "very private person" while adding that paparazzi culture is "scary." The actress said that she barely steps out and loves being at home. She further added, "Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before.”

On October 8, Hrithik and his ladylove were papped together in the city. For the outing, the Fighter actor wore a blue T-shirt and beige pants while Azad opted for a white crop top and gray loose pants.

The couple has kept quiet about their relationship. However, the pair are often seen together at events and family gatherings. Saba and Hrithik often vacation together and recently Saba went to Europe with Hrithik and his family.

They often share adorable pictures together and comment cutely on each other's pictures, showing everyone what couple goals look like.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Work-wise, the actor is gearing up for the release of one of the most anticipated films, Fighter. He recently returned from Italy after finishing the shoot for the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter is set to hit the theaters next year on January 25.

