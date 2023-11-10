Saba Azad pens birthday wish for BF Hrithik Roshan’s sister Pashmina Roshan; calls her ‘cutest of all cutlets’

Hrithik Roshan and his lady love Saba Azad are often seen painting the town red with their love. Apart from sweet lovey-dovey moments, Saba also shares a heart-warming bond with her beau’s family, which is quite evident through several social media posts. The Who's Your Gynac actress is also present at every family celebration. Now, Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Pashmina Roshan is celebrating her birthday and yet again Saba took to her social media and posted heart-warming wishes for her.

Saba Azad drops sweet birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan's sister, Pashmina Roshan

On November 10, a while back, Saba Azad shared several endearing Instagram stories to wish beau, Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Pashmina Roshan on her birthday. For the unversed, Pashmina Roshan is the daughter of Hrithik Roshan’s uncle, Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan Roshan.

The first photo features Pashmina seemingly sitting in a café as she rests her face on her hands. Saba wrote alongside, Happy birthday to the cutest of all cutlets!! @pashminaroshan.

Take a look:

The next photo features a happy picture of the duo from their vacation together. The photograph is clicked during the winter as the two are seen in warm jackets and winter caps. Along with the photo, Saba wrote, “And the sweetest ray of pure sunshine in our lives @pashminaroshan.

Take a look:

The birthday wish continues from a happy picture clicked on Suranika Roshan’s birthday. Suranika Soni is the daughter of Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan. In the photo, Suranika looks gorgeous in a beige and white co-ord set, while Saba wore a red top with beige pants and white sneakers. Pashmina is seen in a baby pink dress.

She wrote with this happy picture, “May you always smile like you do, may you get everything your heart desires and more!! You beautiful talented kind and generous lion-hearted human you. This is your year @pashminaroshan happy happy happy birthday my sweet one (accompanied by red heart emojis)"

Take a look:

Saba Azad concluded her wish with a sizzling, monochromatic picture of the birthday girl from a photoshoot. She expressed her love as she wrote, “Look at you (accompanied by heart eye and laughter emoji)”

Take a look:

Notably, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship public as they arrived hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May last year. Since then, the lovely couple has been going strong.

