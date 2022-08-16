Saba Azad REACTS as beau Hrithik Roshan turns singer; Sussanne Khan calls it 'amazing'

Hrithik Roshan is a man of many talents and on 75th Independence Day, fans got to witness his magic as a singer in a patriotic song Vande Mataram that originally was crooned by Tiger Shroff. Not just fans, even his girlfriend Saba Azad could not resist loving his rendition of the patriotic song. Saba, who herself is a singer, was among the first ones to express her reaction to Hrithik's tribute to the motherland on Independence Day. The superstar shared the video and left everyone surprised.

Saba Azad loves Hrithik Roshan's singing

As Hrithik shared a video crooning the song 'Hindustan Meri Jaan' on Independence Day, fans, friends and family began reacting to it. Saba took to the comments section of Hrithik's video and dropped heart emoticons there. On the other hand, Sussanne Khan too was in awe of the singing by Hrithik and called it 'amazing.' She wrote, "Faaaab god bless you Rye to always motivate and inspire all of us in the newest ways!! this is amazing." Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shweta Bachchan also dropped sweet comments and lauded Hrithik for his attempt.

Hrithik and Saba's vacation photos

A few weeks back, Hrithik and Saba had taken a vacation together and their photos from the same were shared by the latter on social media. From enjoying coffee to visiting a jazz club, Saba and Hrithik's vacay photos certainly impressed the netizens. Recently, on Raksha Bandhan, Saba was a part of the celebration at Hrithik's house as the superstar credited her as the photographer on that day at home.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming films

The superstar has kicked off prep for his film Fighter with Deepika Padukone. He has been sweating it out for the aerial actioner. Besides this, he will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film's teaser is expected soon. It is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

Also Read|Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad in no rush to get married; Report