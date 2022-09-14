Saba Azad REVEALS why she changed her name from Saba Grewal: I like the sound of it

Saba Azad has revealed the reason for changing her name from Saba Singh Grewal to Saba Azad. Saba has starred in films like Dil Kabaddi, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Feels Like Ishq, and more. She was last seen in the critically-acclaimed web series Rocket Boys where she essayed the role of Parvana Irani and shared screen space with Jim Sarbh. Lately, her relationship with Hrithik Roshan also grabbed fans’ attention after the duo was spotted together in the city a couple of times. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Saba shared the reason behind choosing the screen name and stage name Saba Azad.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saba shared that ‘Azad; is her grandmother’s nickname and she added it to her name after taking the latter’s permission. “The name on my passport is Saba Grewal – my father is of Sikh origin and my mother of Muslim, but neither practiced religion nor imposed their opinions upon me. They are atheists. Azad was my nani’s pen name. I liked the sound of it and the meaning of course. The want for freedom is the most human instinct. So (with her permission) I adopted it as my stage name."