Saba Azad says character in Rocket Boys didn’t need her to ‘dig’ into acting abilities; Here’s why

Saba Azad is now referred to as one of the most talented actresses. She is a wonderful singer and is also a part of funk/nu disco band, Madboy/Mink with Imaad Shah, son of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. Now, the actress is all set to be seen in Naseeruddin Shah’s short film, Girl Woman Girl Woman, under the banner of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. The short film will also feature Ratna Pathak Shah and Vivaan Shah. In a recent interview, Saba Azad shared about the various kinds of roles that excite her and how she has not yet dug into her full potential.

Saba Azad on her upcoming short film

In a conversation with News18, Saba shared her views about her upcoming short film Girl Woman Girl Woman. She said, “It’s an unusual story. It’s an inclusive love story. What drew me to the script is a no-brainer. It was like working in a family. I’ve been directed by Naseeruddin Shah on stage, but this is the first time that has directed me in a short film, and it’s been an absolute delight. I believe, when you are in the presence of greatness, you soak it all up, like a sponge. It’s a great learning process."

During the conversation, Saba shared that she wants to take up roles where she can apply herself. She said that the profession of being an actor is all about the kind of work that comes. Azad shared that as an actress, she is not creating any work opportunities, unlike a director or a scriptwriter. In fact, Saba mentioned that at the beginning of her career, it was not much about “choosing” but about “accepting” what comes your way. Moreover, the 37-year-old confessed that as of now, she hasn’t done any work that has allowed her to “apply” herself. However, according to her, her character in the series Rocket Boys came close. Even though her role was from another era, Saba mentioned the character didn’t need her to “dig” into her “acting abilities too much”.

Saba believes short films are ‘great’ for talented people

Interestingly, Saba said in the interview that short films are great for those who are talented but haven’t achieved mainstream success. “I completely adore show films as a format. It gives you the feel of the film, but it doesn’t take as much of your time. It takes just about time for you to invest in the characters. India has started warming up to short films, and I absolutely love the kind of work that is happening here. It’s also amazing for those who may not be mainstream actors, but are really talented,” she said.

Did you know Saba Azad sang the title track of Farzi?

Being a lover of music, Saba sang the title track Sab Farzi for Shahid Kapoor’s web series Farzi. She shared that she started her journey as a musician at the age of four. At the same time, she is also a trained dancer.

Towards the end, Saba Azad shared she would “love” to work with Vishal Bhardwaj as she loves how his mind works. Moreover, the actress also wants to work with Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, and others and wants to explore regional cinema.

