Saba Azad shares happy photos with beau Hrithik Roshan from Argentinian holiday; reveals his cute nickname

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the hottest couples in town. The couple has been spotted making appearances together on several occasions since they opened up about their relationship. Currently, Hrithik and Saba are vacationing in Argentina together and Saba has now shared photos giving a glimpse of the couple’s camaraderie

Saba Azad shares happy pictures with Hrithik Roshan

Lovebirds Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are currently enjoying their holiday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Saba took to her Instagram stories on July 28 and shared a couple of photos from their vacation. The first photo only shows Hrithik, seemingly at a cafe, where the couple were enjoying some sweet desserts. Hrithik is seen wearing a black tank tee with a black cap. Saba endearingly called him, “My hippo heart :)” as he gave a quirky expression for the camera.

In the second photo, Hrithik and Saba are seen posing for a happy selfie. The two wore jackets and beanies, and were leaning their heads towards each other with a plant in between them. Saba wrote, “Buenos Dias (Good morning)” and tagged the location as Buenos Aires.

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together on a dinner date last year and finally made their relationship official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Earlier, the couple had made head turns when they graced the wedding of producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi, last month. They exuded royalty in their traditional outfits. Saba had shared a few pictures of them on her Instagram where they could be seen holding each other close.

Professional Front

Hrithik is currently busy completing the shoot of Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to release on Republic Day, 2024. He is also returning as Kabir for War 2 in the YRF spy universe. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and will star Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Saba is quite popular for her music and is a part of electronic band Madboy/Mink. She recently sang the title track of web series Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor. Apart from that, she also acted in Rocket Boys as Parvana Irani. She will next be seen alongside Naseeruddin Shah in the film Minimum.

