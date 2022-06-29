Saba Azad showers adulation on beau Hrithik Roshan as she reacts to his latest VIDEO

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been painting the town red with their stunning public appearances together and adorable social media banter. Rumours about the actors dating each other started doing the rounds when, early this year, they were spotted together in the city. Ever since then, the duo has been making headlines with their social media exchanges. Moreover, last month, Hrithik and Saba’s grand entry at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash made heads turn for sure. And now, Saba has a sweet reaction to Hrithik’s latest video on social media.

A few hours back, the War actor took to his Instagram space and shared a video featuring himself with his team and friends. In the video, all the guys could be seen seated together, as they were about to enjoy a delectable meal with several yummy dishes. Sharing the video, Hrithik captioned the post, “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do (laughing emoji) Foodies assemble! #MyTeam #TravelMemories.”

As soon as he shared the video, it received a lot of likes and comments from fans, friends, and celebs from the entertainment industry. Among others, Hrithik’s ladylove Saba also left an adorable comment on his post, and it read, “Hahahahahaha there’s that “ok can we eat already” face (red heart emojis)”.

Saba Azad reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Hrithik and Saba have a couple of interesting projects lined up. Hrithik will be soon seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actors recently wrapped up the shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The aerial actioner is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Saba Azad, on the other hand, was last seen in The Rocket Boys. She will next feature in Minimum. Apart from being an actor, Saba is a musician, and is a part of a band called Madboy Mink.

