Saba Azad slams ‘patriarchal mindset’ after not receiving VO work for dating Hrithik Roshan: ‘I still gotta put food on my table’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for quite some time now. These two are going strong and have never shied away from showering love on each other. Well, their relationship has never affected their individual career, and both continue to shine in whatever they do.

But the actress’ recent Instagram stories hint at not getting any voice-over work for the past 2 years. She spoke about how a director felt that since she was dating a rich, successful actor, she might not need work. The Rocket Boys actress made her stand clear about still wanting to do what she loves irrespective of her relationship status.

Saba Azad reveals what caused her to lose out on voice-over jobs

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba Azad first put a picture of her from a recording studio. She wrote, “back in my natural habitat – recording a VO…after more than 2 yrs!!!???” Later her stories had long texts about why she had not received this work for the past 2 years.

Stating that she has been a voice-over artist for over a decade and a half and that this has been one of the three careers she has chosen for herself. She also called it one of the ‘most rewarding’ careers creatively and monetarily. Later she also gave us a glimpse of the ads that she has voiced and admitted that she was confused when the actress stopped receiving work.

Without mentioning the name of the director, she used to work with regularly, Saba addressed that she directly spoke to him and asked him about the matter. His reply shocked the actress. Writing his reply on her stories, Saba mentioned that the director felt she would not want to do voiceovers anymore because of dating a successful actor.

Advertisement

Saba further wrote, “are we really still living in the dark ages where we assume a woman in a relationship with a successful partner no longer has to put food on her own table?? Or pay her rent and bills? Or take pride in her work and take care of herself and her family??? This is sadly a one-dimensional patriarchal and regressive mindset.”

Saba concluded by explaining to everyone that when two strong individuals come together, they do not give up on their individuality.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s dating life

The lovebirds have been dating for quite some time now. These two made it official after they walked hand-in-hand at the airport and then at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Since then be it on social media or at public events, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan never shy away from displaying their PDA.

ALSO READ: Ishq Vishk Rebound Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad gush over 'baby girl' Pashmina Roshan; 'Love it'