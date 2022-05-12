Saba Azad to star in Minimum with Namit Das; Hrithik Roshan’s aunt and cousin send her best wishes

Hrithik Roshan has been creating a lot of buzz for his personal life these days. Bollywood’s Greek God is said to be dating actress-singer Saba Azad and looks like they are going strong with their relationship. From hanging out together to Saba being a part of Hrithik’s family gatherings, the couple is certainly dripping hints about their love affair. And now, Saba is once again making headlines as she will soon be sharing the screen with Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni in Rumana Molla’s directorial debut Minimum which is an immigrant Indian drama set in Belgium.

Saba shared the big news on social media and soon she was showered with love and wishes from friends and fans. Amid this, Hrithik’s chachi (aunt) Kanchan Roshan took to the comment section and sent best wishes to Saba. She wrote, “Congratulations Saba. lovely!” along with a heart emoticon. To this, Saba replied, “thank you chachiiii”. Besides, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan also commented on the post and wrote, “YAY” along with several heart emoticons.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s aunt and niece’s comment on Saba Azad’s post:

Earlier, Hrithik and Saba had made the headlines as they were seen partying with Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni. In fact, Pooja Bedi, who was also a part of this party hosted by Sussanne, had confirmed Hrithik and Saba’s relationship and is delighted that the War actor and his ex-wife Sussanne have found love in their respective lives. “Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn’t working anymore,” she was quoted saying to Bombay Times.

