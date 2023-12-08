Saba Azad swoons over boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's Fighter teaser; Kiara Advani reacted like THIS

The much-anticipated teaser for the film Fighter has finally been released, delighting fans with a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the roles of air force officers. The teaser packed with high-octane action has garnered praise from viewers, and Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad and actress Kiara Advani, who have expressed their enthusiastic reactions to the glimpse.

Saba Azad cannot stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter teaser

On Friday, December, the makers of the upcoming film Fighter unveiled its teaser, featuring the cast of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, couldn't contain her excitement and took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction. Posting the teaser, she wrote, “Lessgo!! @hrithikroshan” along with fire emojis.

Have a look!

In the comments section of Hrithik’s Instagram post about the teaser, Saba expressed her enthusiasm with, “Yeaahhhhhhhh (fire emojis).” Actress Kiara Advani, reported to be part of the spy universe film War 2 alongside Hrithik, also dropped a string of fire emojis, showcasing her appreciation for the teaser.

Abhishek Bachchan exclaimed, "Awesome," while Tiger Shroff extended his wishes, stating, "Congratulations, sir! Looks incredible." Ayushmann Khurrana chimed in with a simple "Wow."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 things we learnt about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's romance on Koffee with Karan 8 that got us swooning