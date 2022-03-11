Saba Azad turns tomboy in new VIDEO; Rumoured beau Hrithik Roshan & his ex-wife Sussanne Khan REACT

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured ladylove Saba Azad took to her Instagram space and shared a new video, in which she can be seen dressed in casuals, while she enacts a tomboy. While she wrote that she loves screentests, both Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan left comments under her post.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram handle, Saba wrote, “I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don’t like em - for me it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon (slew of emojis) fun fun fun!!”

After Saba posted this video, both Sussanne and Hrithik reacted to her post. Hrithik wrote, “Woah..ha. I like”, to which Saba replied, “@hrithiroshan hehe I look like little boy (laughing emoji)”. Sussanne’s comment read, “Soooo radddddd (slew of emojis) lovvve this!!!”. Saba replied, “@suzkr thanks my sooz (kiss emojis)”

Click HERE to watch Saba Azad’s video.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s reactions under Saba Azad’s post:

Rumoured lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been consistently in the headlines for quite some time now. Their alleged relationship has become the subject of speculation ever since the duo was spotted leaving a restaurant together for the first time in January. Since then, Hrithik and Saba have been constantly interacting with each other on their social media posts.

In fact, a few weeks back, Sussanne also took to her Instagram stories and gave a shoutout to Saba for her music gig. For the unversed, Saba is not only an actress, but she also has a music band of her own called ‘Madboymink’.

As per a report in India Today, Hrithik’s family, kids, and Sussanne are very fond of Saba. A source close to the rumoured couple reportedly told the news portal, “Saba and Sussanne are regularly in touch. Sussanne loves the songs, and especially the ballads Saba writes. Saba often shares little things she's written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba's musical creations. Even Hrithik's kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik's mom and sister are very fond of Saba too."

ALSO READ: Saba Azad leaves rumoured BF Hrithik Roshan in awe of her beauty with her pics; Actor comments