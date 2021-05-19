Saba drops a perfect 'Khan Kemmu khandan' pic with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Kunal, Inaaya & Taimur

As a throwback treat, Saba Ali Khan shared a sweet moment with her family members Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. The cute photo also featured little Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

's sister Saba Ali Khan has been on a spree of sharing adorable family photos on her Instagram handle since she made her debut on the platform. And now, she has managed to drop the cutest family photo with her loved ones including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and munchkins Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Just last night, Saba shared a photo featuring Saif, Soha, Inaaya with her and Kunal from one of their family trips together.

Fans wondered where Kareena and Taimur were in the photo and hence, Saba dug out a picture-perfect family photo featuring all her family members. In the throwback photo, we can see Kareena and Saif twinning while the latter held onto his little cutie boy Taimur. On the other hand, Soha is seen holding onto Inaaya while posing with Kunal and Saba. The cute family photo gave fans a glimpse of their bond with each other. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "Flashback...!Part II KKK....Khan Kemmu khandan # Lol... Just. I had the original pic. So here's the rest of the gang."

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Saba has been sharing priceless family memories on social media featuring her mom Sharmila Tagore, late dad Tiger Pataudi and other family photos. Her Instagram handle gives fans a glimpse of the Pataudi family moments that have never been seen before.

Meanwhile, Saif, Kareena, Soha, Kunal are spending time at home with their kids amid the COVID 19 surge. Kareena has been actively sharing valuable pieces of information on her social media handle that could come in handy amid the COVID 19 pandemic. On Tuesday, she even shared an initiative to support COVID 19 widows and urged all to spread the word.

