Saba finally speaks on Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan naming their kid Jehangir; Quips 'No one has a say'

Updated on Sep 09, 2021 09:45 AM IST  |  124K
   
Saba finally speaks on Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan naming their kid Jehangir; Quips 'No one has a say' (Pic credit - Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)
Advertisement

Ever since Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have named their second son Jehangir Ali Khan netizens have been slamming the couple. They had to face a lot of criticism related to this. But neither Saif nor Kareena ever spoke a word on this. Today, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram and has given a reminder to everyone criticizing Jeh’s name that it is the sole right of the parents to keep the name of their baby. 

Taking to her Instagram handle Saba Ali Khan posted a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan who held her toddler Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms as she planted a kiss on his forehead. This picture is a throwback picture from Saif and Kareena’s recent Maldives trip. Kareena can be seen wearing a black and pink bikini and Jeh wore cute blue shorts. Sharing this picture, Saba wrote, “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME . No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that . Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!”

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be seen playing the female lead in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The is Advait Chandan directorial will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

ALSO READ: Don't miss Kareena Kapoor Khan's sweet reaction to her wedding pic with Saif Ali Khan shared by Saba

Advertisement

Credits: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Saba, everyone has moved on. Stop trying to milk it. Bebo bored the hell out of us during lockdown with her everyday garbage. No more! Let’s see some solid entertainment with lockdown over!
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Being a mother, I totally agree. When my first daughter was born I had thought for a name for her ages before. My inlaws were totally against it but my husband supported me and said to go ahead and do as you wish. I’m glad I named her as I wanted because I’m her mother. Everyone did suggest names but unfortunately I didn’t like them. So I kindly rejected it.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Sure. I will emigrate to america and call my son hitler because it is my choice. The point is public figures should not offend people's sensibilities. Jehangir was a tyrant period! You cannot offend Indian audience's sensibility and expect them to watch your movies. But if you want to shoot yourself in the foot go right ahead!
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Maybe they don’t inherit the money unless it’s a Muslim name
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Blah, talking about rights that are bound by place you live for real not on any esoteric lala land...
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Rightly said. I hope people understand this and stop poking their noses on other's matter.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Lol
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Plz shut up!free publicity!
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Whats in a name ? I say ....
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : who asked her ?? Trying to hog the limelight.
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Fed up!
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Absolutely correct!
REPLY 2 9 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All