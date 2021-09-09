Saba finally speaks on Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan naming their kid Jehangir; Quips 'No one has a say'

Ever since and Kareena Kapoor Khan have named their second son Jehangir Ali Khan netizens have been slamming the couple. They had to face a lot of criticism related to this. But neither Saif nor Kareena ever spoke a word on this. Today, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram and has given a reminder to everyone criticizing Jeh’s name that it is the sole right of the parents to keep the name of their baby.

Taking to her Instagram handle Saba Ali Khan posted a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan who held her toddler Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms as she planted a kiss on his forehead. This picture is a throwback picture from Saif and Kareena’s recent Maldives trip. Kareena can be seen wearing a black and pink bikini and Jeh wore cute blue shorts. Sharing this picture, Saba wrote, “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME . No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that . Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!”



Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be seen playing the female lead in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The is Advait Chandan directorial will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

