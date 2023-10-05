Saba Pataudi drops cute PICS of Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh with 'mischief' story; fans go gaga

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, is one of the coolest members of the Pataudi family. Quite a social media enthusiast, she is often seen treating fans with unseen family pictures and moments. Talking about their family, Jaane Jaan actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Jeh is the youngest and the cutest in the family. His mere glimpse is enough to melt one’s heart and bring a smile to the face. Recently, the treasure trove Saba shared a couple of photographs of her ‘Jehjaan’ with an innocent story attached to it.

Saba Pataudi drops cute pictures of Jeh with a hilarious 'mischief' story

On Thursday, October 5, Saba Pataudi shared aww-co-cute pictures of Jeh. In one of the photographs, the little one is seen giving grumpy expressions, while in another he is an all-innocent kiddo. Well, the story behind these pictures is all the more cute. As Saba revealed, Jeh asked Saba to not sneak up on him, but the little munchkin was up to mischief. The cutesy Jeh was actually thrashing ‘Innijaan’, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s (the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu) home nevertheless, on being caught, he becomes an innocent child.

Sharing the hilarious story, she captioned the post, “Jehjaan: Don't sneak up on me Buajaan ;) ...(grumpy expression)Me: What you up to my mischief munchkin? That's innijaan doll house you're thrashing... Jehjaan: Who me?? (Innocent expression all of a sudden!) (laughter emoji) I'm an angel! I can't stop grinning at this transformation! Love (red heart emoji) that rascala rasgula of mine ! (kisses emoji)”

Fans react to Saba's post

Needless to say, the post shared by Saba left netizens gushing over little Jeh baba. A fan wrote, “Jeh is expression king”, another fan commented, “How I adore his innocence, I wish I could carry him on my shoulders”

A third fan wrote, “He looks exactly like Saif and Taimur”.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim's throwback Rakshabandhan pictures

A few days back, Saba had also posted photographs from Rakhsha Bandhan featuring the younger siblings, Sara and Ibrahim. She had captioned the post, “My Munchkins (red heart and an evil eye emoji) Rakhi...taken by yours truly…Then & Now. Sara still his protective sister, always watchful. Iggy the apple of everyone's eye!! Copyright ©️ ME. NO watermarks pls!” Have a look:

Saba is the daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Unlike her siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, she chose to stay away from light-camera action. She is a jewelry designer by profession and also looks after the family's charitable trust.

