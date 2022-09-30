Saba Pataudi gets nostalgic as she shares throwback PICS of Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan

Saba Pataudi is known for sharing unseen pictures from the family album. Her Instagram feed is filled with lovely pictures. The royal member also adores her niece and nephews a lot. Be it their birthdays or special days, she is always seen cheering for them. On Thursday, she shared cute pictures of Inaaya on her birthday. And today, she again took a trip down the memory lane and shared throwback pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Saba took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures from 2016 and 2022. In 2016, Taimur was born and he looks adorable as he poses with his aunt. And in another snap, she is seen posing with Jeh. Wishing Inaaya on her birthday, she had written, “Inni jaan, One ..to four, and now Mahsha'Allah you're all of 5! How quickly these years have gone by....Happy 5th Birthday My Inaaya jaan. Aani loves you to the moon n back! Stay safe and Blessed Always.”