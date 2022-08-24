Saba Pataudi misses Sara Ali Khan as former shares UNSEEN pics from Saif Ali Khan’s birthday

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned 52 on August 16, 2022. To mark the special occasion, his wife Kareena Kapoor, kids Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi along with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu gathered together to celebrate. During the at-home celebration, Saif was joined by his family and he cut two birthday cakes.

Saba Pataudi’s Instagram Post

In the first image, Saif Ali Khan is happily posing for the camera with his family, including wife Kareena Kapoor and sons- Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, while in the second, he can be seen cutting a cake. However, do you know who got to eat the cake? Answer: Everyone except the birthday boy Saif and seeing the last image, it seems Taimur got the biggest bite.

Sharing the post today, Saba Pataudi captioned it as: "16th August.....Unfinished saga. Did u know ....? The cake was lit....The cake was cut, But who got to eat it??;) Ah! The last pic! Actually... we're all supposed to feed the birthday boy! Instead he ACTUALLY gave US a bite!! The end of that. We missed U Sara!"

Notably, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first wife Amrita Singh and Taimur and Jehangir are Saif Ali Khan’s kids from his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the series of photos shared by his sister Soha Ali Khan on Instagram earlier, we can get a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration at his Mumbai home.

Posting some group photos and some sister-brother pictures, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Happy birthday bhai (brother), who is not on Instagram.”

Saif Ali Khan can be seen posing with everyone before he cut the cake while Taimur and Jehangir looked surprised by the sparkly birthday candles. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen holding Jeh in her arms. In another photo, you can see Saif Ali Khan, Kunal and Ibrahim Ali Khan lost in a conversation. While Soha wore a polka-dot print top, Saif Ali Khan donned a blue kurta for his birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning as usual in a casual attire.

Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. It is slated to hit the theatres on September 30.

