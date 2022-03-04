Saba Pataudi says ‘Get well soon Karisma Kapoor’ amid reports of actress being COVID positive

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her sister Karisma Kapoor had tested COVID positive during her interaction with Kajol when the duo bumped into each other on Thursday morning. Kajol and Kareena met each other as they were shooting nearby and the paparazzi snapped them at the perfect moment. After their interaction, a video also made rounds on the internet in which the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actors could be seen chatting about their families, health, the virus, and Kareena's younger son Jeh.

Just a while ago, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram to wish a speedy recovery to Karisma. She posted a collage of hers and Karisma and wrote, “Get well soon @therealkarismakapoor”along with a red heart emoticon. Saba further wrote, “Had no idea media could hear a conversation so clearly. Next time... I plan to kidnap Jehjaan...I better not voice my thoughts aloud.”

See Saba Pataudi’s post here:

To note, in the viral video, Kareena and Kajol can be seen chatting for a few minutes as they catch up after a long time. One can hear Kareena saying, "What's happening?". To which, Kajol replied, "How is your new baby?" Kareena said, "Oh god, he's already a year. COVID, everything.. we all had COVID." Amid this, Kareena revealed that her elder sister Karisma Kapoor has tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday. "Lolo (Karisma) just turned positive yesterday." However, Karisma Kapoor has not directly shared any update so far.

