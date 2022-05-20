Saba Pataudi shares an adorable PHOTO of baby Jeh and Inaaya: Cousin sisters can be protective too

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi's Instagram feed is a collection of vintage images from the family archive. It is a visual treat for all her fans and followers as it also contains the photos of the children of the Pataudi clan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Earlier today, Saba shared a super adorable photo featuring baby Jeh and Inaaya on Instagram.

In the photo, Inaaya can be seen trying to hold Jeh. It is the definition of cuteness overload and we are sure you will adore it! Sharing the photo, Saba captioned it: "Siblings....still! Cousin..sisters can be protective too!" She also added the hashtags #jehjaan #innijaan #auntylove #munchkin #alwaysandforever #fridayflashback along with it. As soon as Saba shared the picture, fans dropped immense love in the comments section. A fan commented: "Masha Allah great family" Another user wrote: "Itni pyaari pics se hum log refresh ho jaate h … Mashallah. jeh baba n taimoor" A third user also adored Jeh's cuteness and wrote: "Hahahaha he is such a cutiewww soooo innocent."

Check out Saba Pataudi's Instagram post:

On Thursday, Saba also treated fans with a yet adorable childhood picture of Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and they are too cute to miss. She wrote, “Siblings ..Again!!! Posers eh… photograph by Aunt ,obsessed with her munchkins. Mahsha’Allah #auntylove #niece #nephew #love #all #innijaan #timtim #jehjaan #iggy (sic).”

Meanwhile, on Eid, Saba Pataudi had also posed for an amazing family photo with brother Saif and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu. In the photo, Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya were also seen. The family dressed in traditional outfits and posed for the camera. In the caption, Saba wrote, “Eid...Madness Mubarak. When family come together, there are mischief moments that matter too. Love. These precious times....the BEST.”

