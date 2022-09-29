Saba Pataudi shares cute PICS of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her birthday: How quickly these years...

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu’s little princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has turned 5 years old today. The couple is very excited and has shared a lot of pictures on her special day. Kareena Kapoor Khan too wished the little girl on her Instagram and also shared a picture. Saba Pataudi, who constantly shares a lot of pictures from the family album, wished her niece by sharing a series of unseen pictures.

Taking to her Instagram, Saba wrote, “Inni jaan, One ..to four, and now Mahsha'Allah you're all of 5! How quickly these years have gone by....Happy 5th Birthday My Inaaya jaan. Aani loves you to the moon n back! Stay safe and Blessed Always.” Earlier in the day, Kunal wished, “Happy Birthday my Inni boo, 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you every day my jaan. Love you to the moon and back.”