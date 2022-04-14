Saba Pataudi shares a gem from the memory trunk with Soha Ali Khan; Captions it 'Sisters for life'

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi’s social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. Every now and then, she shares gems from the Pataudi family album. Just a while back, she shared an adorable throwback and unseen photo featuring her darling sister Soha Ali Khan from their childhood.

In the photo, Saba and Soha can be seen hugging and kissing each other, making for an aww-dorable sister duo. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sisters...for life! My favorite photo of the two of us! A series ..done by MA! I wonder where the other pictures are.. she made us pose...all afternoon!! I'm holding a rose...in the other hand! #thosewerethedays #tbt.” As soon as she posted the photo, fans rushed to shower love on the Pataudi sisters. They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Saba Pataudi’s post here:

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan had exclusively talked to Pinkvilla about her fashion influence and said, "I didn't make much of an effort before. I'd like to think I make more of an effort now and a lot of it came from Kunal. He said that if you're invited somewhere, it really makes a difference, especially to the host if you put in a little bit of effort, if you put on some lipstick, comb your hair and dress up a little.” Finally, the actress was egged on by her husband's advice, "I have started to do that."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Soha Ali Khan on the fashion advice Kunal Kemmu gave her, a celebrity's closet she'd raid and more