Saba Pataudi shares PIC of nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan with Jaya Bachchan from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi often shares snippets of the happy times from the Pataudi's photo album. Saba's love for her beloved family is visibile through her Instagram posts as the gorgeousness loves clicking pictures of her nieces and nephews and takes immense pride in every click. Recently, Saba shared a rare picture of her nephew, Ibrahim Ali Khan, with Jaya Bachchan as the duo is working together on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sharing the pic on her Instagram stories, Saba wrote: “Proud of you Iggy.” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan play a pivotal part in the film.

Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, just a while ago, KJo wrapped up the shooting of his ambitious multi-starrer. The film marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The makers have managed to create a buzz among fans through frequent snippets and clips highlighting the making of the movie. Now that the shooting has been done, netizens can’t wait to see the finished project.

Have a look at Saba’s post:

On Monday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen a wholesome note on this occasion. He even shared a wrap-up video that showed fleeting glimpses of Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and the rest of the cast and crew celebrating the feat with cakes and balloons laced with hugs and smiles. Karan’s note read, “It’s a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart…a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home."

The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

