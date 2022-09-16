Saba Pataudi shares rare PIC of Sara Ali Khan from her childhood: This is one of my best photography moments

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba Pataudi shared Sara’s childhood photo and captioned it, “This is one of my best photography moments.” In the photo, Sara looks adorable in a pink satin suit as she poses for a click by her aunt.

Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Pataudi is very active on her Instagram handle and she never fails to surprise her online family with her posts. Her Instagram timeline is a storehouse of the Pataudi family's priceless memories. The designer loves clicking pictures of her nieces and nephews and takes immense pride in every click. Recently, the designer took a trip down memory lane and dug out an unseen picture of Sara Ali Khan from her childhood days and it is too adorable to miss.

Have a look at the picture:

Saba was recently trolled for sharing throwback pictures of her parents. She received a mixed response from her fans, while some people loved the picture, some passed mean comments. One Internet user commented, “You seem to live in your parents’ past and your siblings' present. Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them, not you.” To which Saba responded to the social media user saying, "There is always a choice ... I loved my parents in the past .. good times. Siblings too. And a bit of me also! A liiiittle bit of everything ...what works for me . You do what works for you . Have a great weekend. Stay safe."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, in which she played the role of Rinku. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal. The movie marks their first collaboration together. Apart from this, The actress is currently shooting for Gaslight, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in key roles. The film’s first leg of shooting was in Gujarat, and Sara and Vikrant were there for a few weeks for its filming.

