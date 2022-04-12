Saba Pataudi shares a rare PIC of Sara Ali Khan from her childhood; Fan says she looks like Taimur

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often treats the fans with some unseen, throwback gems from the Pataudi family album. Her social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. A few hours ago, she shared an adorable throwback and unseen photo of the princess of the Pataudi family and her niece, Sara Ali Khan.

In the photo, little Sara can be seen donning pigtails and her squishy cheeks are too cute to handle. While sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “Her companion then. Her spot boy today! Life... comes full circle.....and Who guessed, SHE would be following in her parents' footsteps. Mahsha'Allah.” As soon as she posted the photographs, fans rushed to comment and dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. A fan also wrote, “Sara looks like Taimur.” Another user commented, “If she’s kept her ayah as her spot boy .. that is amazing. Sabko saath le ke chalti hae ye ladki.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, in which she played the role of Rinku. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal. The movie marks their first collaboration together. Apart from this, The actress is currently shooting for Gaslight, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in key roles. The film’s first leg of shooting was in Gujarat, and Sara and Vikrant were there for a few weeks for its filming.

