Saba Pataudi shares THROWBACK pic of mother Sharmila Tagore & Saif Ali Khan; Wonders if he was the fav child

Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Pataudi is very active on her Instagram handle and she never fails to surprise her online family with her posts. She often shares snippets of the happy times from the Pataudi's photo album keeps treating her followers with unseen photos. Saba's Instagram timeline is a storehouse of the Pataudi family's priceless memories. Recently, the designer took a trip down memory lane and dug out an unseen picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore and brother Saif.

Saba Ali Khan shares a throwback pic of Saif Ali Khan & mother Sharmila Tagore.

Taking to Instagram, Saba posted the throwback photo of the duo in which young Saif is seen lying in his mother’s lap. Saba wonders if Saif was their mother’s favourite child. Sharing the picture, Saba wrote: “Duo...#darlings, I'm wondering if he was the favourite one...??! What do U THINK?? Sons and daughters. All the mothers out there will know.... I'm sure! BUT ..as Always. #Motherandson #duo #darlings #forever #saifalikhan #pataudi #sharmilatagore #amma #bhai #love #this #photography #photoshoot #series #memoriesforlife #oldisgold #true TAG if used. Originally framed in the album! #family #treasures.”

Saba was recently trolled for sharing throwback picture of her parents. Saba received a mixed response from her fans, while some people loved the picture, some passed mean comments. One Internet user commented, “You seem to live in your parents’ past and your siblings present. Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them not you.” To which Saba responded to the social media user saying, "There is always a choice ... I love my parents n the past .. good times. Siblings too. And a bit of me also! A liiiittle bit of everything ...what works for me . You do what works for you . Have a great weekend. Stay safe."

Saba, who is followed by over 96,000 users on Instagram, is the second child of cricketer Mansoor and actor Sharmila. Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession and also looks after the family's charitable trust.