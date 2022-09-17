Saba Pataudi shares throwback PICS of parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan from their engagement day
Actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan met in 1965 and got married in 1969.
Saba Pataudi may have not liked the limelight of the tinsel town but the designer seems to have found her share of fan following on social media. She has a plethora of precious pictures of the Pataudi family, which she keeps sharing on social media. Her social media profile is a treasure trove of unseen family pictures and some amazing throwback snaps. Meanwhile, recently, Saba took to her Instagram and shared some beautiful throwback pictures of her mother Sharmila Tagore and father Mansoor Ali Khan, aka Tiger Pataudi.
Sharing the post, Saba captioned it, “Will You MARRY ME? He asked......And she said, YES! #mansuralikhan #sharmilatagore #engagement #day #weds #27th #dec
#jummamubarak #friday #flashback” In one of the photos, Mansoor is seen putting a ring on Sharmila’s finger and the latter is all hearts as she looks down blushing. The duo got married in 1969. Sharmila had earlier revealed that Mansoor announced their marriage even before proposing to her. According to a report by India Today, she had said, “We went to meet Amma and there he announced that he and I have decided to marry. He didn’t tell me but he announced it there. He later proposed formally in Paris.”
Have a look at Saba’s post:
The couple met in 1965 at a party where they first interacted with each other. At that time, Mansoor Ali Khan was the youngest captain of the Indian cricket team and Sharmila Tagore was a reigning star in Bollywood. Meanwhile, talking about their religious difference, Sharmila Tagore said in an interview with Tehelka, “When we decided to get married, we didn’t even know the words secular or communal. We were in the throes of young love. We didn’t know what the fuss around us was all about. We weren’t aware of the larger ramifications because for us, the world began and ended with each other.”
The couple has three children, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.
