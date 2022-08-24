Saba Pataudi shares UNSEEN 'family pics' of Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Jeh, Sara and more; WATCH

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often treats the fans with some unseen, throwback gems from the Pataudi family album. Her social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. A few hours ago, she shared an adorable video featuring the Pataudi family.

In the video, there were snaps of Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Inaaya, Taimur, Jeh, and others. While sharing the video, Saba wrote, "Mother's...place can never be replaced...Here's to the special moments with mum n babies. My few favourite photographs! Courtesy: Clicked by other family members, some by Me. Not added Sara n Iggy to #this collection.... So don't ask me where they r!! Cover thanks to followers....#sharmilatagore #kareenakapoorkhan #sohaalikhan #innijaan #jehjaan #timtim #sabaalikhan #me #tuesdayvibes #amma #love #miss #you #loads".

Watch Pataudi family's video here

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front, she is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also featured Aamir Khan alongside Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Apart from this, she will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's project and is also collaborating with Rhea Kapoor again.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. When the first looks of Hrithik and Saif from Vikram Vedha were unveiled, fans went berserk. The film marks Saif and Hrithik's first ever collaboration together. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, who also directed the original film, Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30 this year.

