UNSEEN PIC of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir with aunt Saba Pataudi is too cute to miss

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are very powerful couples of Bollywood. They are very popular and so their children—Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir. Their pictures every time go viral on social media. Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif, always shares unseen pictures of these cute munchkins and leave fans excited. Her Instagram is filled with such moments and she is often seen sharing pictures and videos of her family members with her followers. Today, also the star sister treated with a sweet unseen photo of Jehangir Ali Khan.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Saba wrote, “Don't live in the past.... But when the present can look like it, Why not! Love black n whites...do you? #photography #blackandwhite #wednesdayvibes #throwback #moments #jeh #jaan #loveyou.” In the monochrome picture, Saba is seen holding Jeh in her arms. Jehangir is wearing half pant and T-shirt. He is looking very cute and fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Yes by the way lovely photo.”

Another user wrote, “Masha Allah soO cuteee.” Recently, Saba had shared a rare picture of her grandmother Lal Didi with Nobel Prize winner and poet Rabindranath Tagore.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Kareena had shared Taimur and Jeh’s mealtimes. The actress revealed that Jeh has just started eating and he has food literally all over him, right from his hair till his toes. According to Bebo, her toddler is quite hyper when he is eating.

