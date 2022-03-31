Saba Pataudi shares UNSEEN pic of muchkins Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu: Playful bonding

Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan's sister, occasionally surprises fans with unreleased treasures from the Pataudi family album. She frequently posts photos of babies of the Pataudi clan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Inaaya and others. Pataudi lovers absolutely love her Instagram account, which is filled of birthday photographs, throwbacks, and never-before-seen shots. Just on Wednesday, she shared a sweet throwback picture of cousins Taimur and Inaaya which is the definition of cuteness overload and we are sure you will adore it!

In the old picture that Saba put up on her Instagram, we could see little Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu happily playing with each other. The cuddly babies looked content as Inaaya teased Taimur, while baby Tim smiled looking at his sister. The innocence of the picture won our hearts. Along with the picture, Saba shared how she loves to spoil her nephew and niece. She wrote, “My Munchkins. Playful bonding! Dress inni given by aani (me)... I love to spoil them!! Constantly... I've always bought kids bhabs siblings gifts! It's addictive to #give #feel #blessed #just #love #them #alwaysandforever #wednesday #inni #timtim #taimuralikhan #inaaya."

Check Saba's post:

The picture was, of course, bound to be hit amongst the fans. While fan wrote, “How sweet”, another wrote, “Such a cute pic.”

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Saba had also shared a picture of Kareena’s youngest son Jeh. Jeh looked smart as he wore a large pair of sunglasses. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “MY Little Soldier.. #Jehjaan.”

