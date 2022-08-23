Saba Pataudi shares unseen PICS with Ibrahim Ali Khan; Fans call him 'Future nawab of Bollywood'

Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Pataudi is very active on social media and she never fails to surprise her online family with her posts. She often shares snippets of the happy times from the Pataudi's photo album keeps treating her followers with unseen photos. Her love Saba's love for her beloved family is visibile through her Instagram posts as the designer loves clicking pictures of her nieces and nephews and takes immense pride in every click. Speaking of which, Saba recently shared adorable pictures of her with Saif’s older son and her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sharing the post, Saba captioned it, “I Stand Tall....He talller still, It's not the height.... But stature, A Kind Soul, Humble and Real. Character...makes a Man. And I'm proud of the one, Standing beside me. Mahshallah. Wish you the BEST, always. Be TRUE...Life will take you where you're…Meant to be. Love U! #iggy #mondaymood #start #week #vibes.” In first two pics, we can see Saba and Ibrahim twinning in black as they stand next to each other. While in the third pic, we can see Ibrahim in a red check shirt and Saba in a pink floral maxi dress.

Have a look at Saba’s post:

Saba was recently trolled for sharing throwback picture of her parents. Saba received a mixed response from her fans, while some people loved the picture, some passed mean comments. One Internet user commented, “You seem to live in your parents’ past and your siblings present. Live for yourself. If we are interested in them then we will follow them not you.” To which Saba responded to the social media user saying, "There is always a choice ... I love my parents in the past ... good times. Siblings too. And a bit of me also! A liiiittle bit of everything ...what works for me. You do what works for you. Have a great weekend. Stay safe."

Saba is the second child of cricketer Mansoor and actor Sharmila. Unlike other members of the Pataudi family, Saba kept herself away from the limelight. She is a jewellery designer by profession and also looks after the family's charitable trust.