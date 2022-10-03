Saba Pataudi shares UNSEEN PICS with Taimur from Inaaya Kemmu’s 5th birthday bash
Saba Pataudi always shares old pictures of family members on her Instagram.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's fifth birthday. She is one of the cutest star kids among the fans. Many celebrities attended the party including her aunt Saba Pataudi. Meanwhile, she is known for sharing old and throwback pictures from the family album. The star sister's Instagram feed is filled with lovely memories. However, she today once again shared unseen pictures with Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram, Saba writes, “TiM jaan....! Finally..caught hold of the big brother... ! Who Mahsha'Allah makes me SO proud! Politely agreed to pose for My little boy, is growing up!! A GOOD boy. Bless U my Jàan.... ! Second one, candid captured by moi!” In the picture, she is seen posing with Taimur. He is holding a cold drink bottle and in another picture, he is saying something. Saba shared more pictures from the party including the birthday cake.
She had wished Inaaya saying, “Inni jaan, One ..to four, and now Mahsha'Allah you're all of 5! How quickly these years have gone by....Happy 5th Birthday My Inaaya jaan. Aani loves you to the moon n back! Stay safe and Blessed Always. #happy #5th #birthday #innijaan.”
Take a look here:
Meanwhile, today Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport video went viral where she was seen mobbed by fans. They were trying to take selfies at the Mumbai airport. She was leaving for London with Jeh for her next project of Sujoy Ghosh. It is slated to release on Netflix and is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X.
