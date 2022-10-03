Saba Pataudi shares UNSEEN PICS with Taimur from Inaaya Kemmu’s 5th birthday bash

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's fifth birthday. She is one of the cutest star kids among the fans. Many celebrities attended the party including her aunt Saba Pataudi. Meanwhile, she is known for sharing old and throwback pictures from the family album. The star sister's Instagram feed is filled with lovely memories. However, she today once again shared unseen pictures with Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram, Saba writes, “TiM jaan....! Finally..caught hold of the big brother... ! Who Mahsha'Allah makes me SO proud! Politely agreed to pose for My little boy, is growing up!! A GOOD boy. Bless U my Jàan.... ! Second one, candid captured by moi!” In the picture, she is seen posing with Taimur. He is holding a cold drink bottle and in another picture, he is saying something. Saba shared more pictures from the party including the birthday cake.