Saba Pataudi talks about her bond with siblings; says Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are ‘extroverts and badmash'

If you have a sibling then you would agree that having them is the best and the worst thing too. We hate them at times when we have to share our things with them. However, when we need a friend and a confidant, we count our blessings to have a sibling. Saba Pataudi also shares this fun relationship with her brother Saif Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan. In a recent interview, the jewelry designer and photographer spoke about her unique bond with the actors.

If you take a look at Saba Pataudi’s Instagram profile, you will find scores of her family pictures. She has also posted multiple photographs with her siblings, actor Saif Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan along with her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her kids. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, she spoke about her bond with her siblings. Saba said that while she is the calmer of the lot, Saif and Soha are the extroverts and the troublemakers. She further added that each of them possesses their unique strengths.

“Soha and bhai share similarities,” Saba revealed adding that she is spiritually inclined. She continued, “My brother and I also have many common traits, as we were both regarded as the elders of the family, which meant adhering to rules was a must.” However, among the three of them, she is calm and composed. “Soha and my brother, on the other hand, are extroverts and badmash in a way that they got away with murder, being the first-born son and youngest daughter,” she laughs.

Talking further, Pataudi said that Soha and Saif are twins who have a deep understanding of each other. However, they also value her guidance and recognize her role as a sort of guru among them. “Together, the three of us share an exceptionally strong bond,” Saba concluded.

Saba Pataudi on her bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the same interview, Saba also spoke about her relationship with Kareena and said that they respect each other a lot and Bebo has been very kind. “We enjoy each other’s company and I appreciate all that she has done for me,” Pataudi said.

