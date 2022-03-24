Saba Pataudi treats fans with an adorable UNSEEN photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan; Take a look

Every now and then, sister of Saif Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi treats the fans with some unseen, throwback gems from the Pataudi family album. Her social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. Just a few hours back, Saba shared an unseen, rare photo featuring her sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the photo, Saba and Kareena can be seen posing for an adorable. Kareena looked cute as she was seen wearing no makeup. On the other hand, Saba also looked beautiful in her classic no-makeup-makeup look. For those unaware, Kareena Kapoor had tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012 and the couple has two kids together - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

See Saba’s post here:

Yesterday, Saba had shared an appreciation post for Ranveer Singh starrer 83. Sharing a poster of Ranveer, Saba wrote, "I loved this movie! I agree the pandemic may have affected its performance in theatres and perhaps fans preferred other movies. #LiveAndLetLive. This reminded me of Abba, and us watching matches together. Kapil, played by @RanveerSingh, was brilliant. Each player...nailed their respective parts. @DeepikaPadukone as Romi...You too! @KabirKhanK you are a genius. Thank you for 83!"

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena’s professional career, she will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena has also announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

