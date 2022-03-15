Saba Pataudi treats fans to UNSEEN pics of Taimur and Inaaya; WATCH

The kids of Pataudi clan are the cutest and no one can contest us on that! Be it babies Taimur, Inaaya or Jeh, or the elder of the lot, Sara and Ibrahim, good genes and cuteness runs in their blood. Their Auntie Saba Pataudi always makes it a point to shower her nieces and nephews with love and adoration. On Monday, she put a clip showing baby photo frames of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and can we just say - we are in love!

In the video, Saba showed some super adorable baby pictures of Inaaya and Taimur. The two beautiful babies stole our hearts. Along with the reel, Saba wrote, “MY Babies....! Sara n Iggy potter baby pics ...missed! And Jeh jaan.... Sister...my FIRST Baby Girl. Old frames ...#memories #loveaajkal #timtim #inaaya #auntylove #moments #on #monday #morning #nazarnalagjaye." Yes Saba, we’d love to see baby Sara, Ibrahim and Jet pictures too! Just a few days ago too, Saba had shared a picture of cuties Taimur and Jet that went viral.

Check the reel HERE

In the picture, we could see Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan lying on the bed. Jeh is wearing a blue coloured sleeveless tee and orange shorts. He is looking like a ball of cuteness and has managed to lift his head a little to look at his elder brother who is right in front of him. Taimur smiles in white attire as he looks at his brother in awe. This sibling duo is one of the cutest of the tinseltown and we can’t wait for more such cute pictures!

