Saba Pataudi wishes Mother’s Day to ‘star mommy’ Kareena Kapoor with adorable PICS feat Taimur and Jeh

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often treats the fans with some unseen, throwback gems from the Pataudi family album. Her social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. Speaking of which, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Saba wished Saif’s wife and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan with an adorable post on social media.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Saba shared a cute picture collage featuring Kareena and her sons - Taimur and Jeh. The trio looked oh-so-adorable in the photographs. While sharing the post, Saba wrote, “You’re a Star… Mommy! Love You.” Kareena too reshared the post in the stories section of ‘gram and dropped a red heart emoji.

See the post here:

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her with her two sons Taimur and Jeh as those three take a dip in the water and can be seen enjoying themselves. Sharing these pictures, Bebo wrote, “The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mothers Day.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date got pushed twice and now it is all set to release in August, this year. Apart from Bebo and Aamir, South sensation Naga Chaitanya will also be playing a pivotal role in the film.

