Saba Qamar says ‘It’s never too late to realise bitter realities’ while calling off wedding with Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has called off her wedding with Azeem Khan. Take a look.

Saba Qamar, who entered the Bollywood limelight by debuting in Hindi Medium next to actor Irrfan Khan, took to her social media to announce that she has called off her wedding with Azeem Khan. The actress posted a note on her Instagram handle, making the declaration publicly in order to let her fans know. In the post, Saba also revealed that she had never really met Azeem in person and the duo had been having conversations on their phones.

The actress did not go into much detail about the reason behind the big decision and penned, “I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW” The actress further added, “hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities!” Clarifying that the two had never met before she wrote, “I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: ‘I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone’. It’s a very hard time on me right now but as we all know ‘THIS TOO SHALL PASS’ Insha Allah :)”

Meanwhile, Azeem Khan took ‘full accountability’ for the split in a post he uploaded on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Saba Qamar, you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you will all the love and success. Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.”

Credits :Saba Qamar Instagram

