Saba shares new PICS of Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's newborn son; Wishes ‘Happy One month’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little newborn son completed one month today. The couple is yet to announce his name.

The powerful couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and welcomed their second bundle of joy on February 21, 2021, and today, the little munchkin has completed its one month. Till now, the couple has not shown the picture of their son to the world. However, Kareena had posted a picture but in that also his face was not clear as she was seen holding the baby on her shoulder. Today, as he has completed one month, aunt Saba, also the sister of Saif Ali Khan, has shared a new set of pictures and also wished the couple.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Saba shared pictures and mentioned ‘happy one month’. In the pictures, the newborn's face is not revealed. She also included photos of Saif and Kareena, holding the child and captioned it as, "1 month, I love you". Saba always shares pictures of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur on her Instagram. A few days back, she had shared a beautifully framed wedding picture of Saif and Kareena. She specified that Kareena and Saif are the two people she can count on in life.

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "The LAST PILLAR...III But...Not the least. Brother you've been by my side when I NEEDED you. And I know I can COUNT on U BOTH # Thank you #". Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to know the name of the newborn child.

Take a look at Saba’s picture here:

On Women's Day, Kareena shared a beautiful photo where she was seen cradling her second son. The name of Kareena and Saif's son is kept under wraps.

