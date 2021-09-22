Saba & Soha Ali Khan remember late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his 10th death anniversary.

The Pataudi family are remembering their beloved family member Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his 10th death anniversary today. Soha Ali Khan, who is currently in Pataudi with mum Sharmila Tagore and her daughter Inaaya, took to social media to share a glimpse of how she is remembering her abba, as she lovingly called him.

Soha shared a video in which different photo frames of Mansoor Ali Khan aka Tiger Pataudi can be seen placed on a table with lit candles placed before it. The photos include from late Tiger's young days as a boy to his Indian cricket days. Soha and Inaaya can be seen dressed in white as they looked upon the table of memories and candles.

Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Abba 05.01.1941 - 22.09.2011." Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's post below:

Apart from Soha, her sister Saba Ali Khan also remembered their dad in a heartfelt post. Saba wrote, Abba..I miss you every day and know you watch over me . It doesn't feel like a decade since you left us... only just yesterday. You'll stay in our hearts forever. Love you always."

Soha along with her daughter Inaaya reached Pataudi palace last week. Since then, Soha has been sharing a few glimpses of her time from Pataudi. Just yesterday, she shared a photo with mum Sharmila Tagore. In the photo, the women can be seen smiling for the camera as they took a stroll on the lawns of the Pataudi palace wearing light cotton and ethnic outfits.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their sons Taimur and Jeh are on an international vacation. Kareena celebrated her birthday on the tropical island on Tuesday.

