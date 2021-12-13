Sabyasachi reveals Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal didn't see each other's wedding outfits until big day

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had the Internet staring and scrolling at social media when they dropped photos from their stunning Rajasthan wedding. The couple had us in awe with their photos that were all about love, fun and laughter. In a recent conversation with Vogue India, Sabyasachi, who was the person behind the bride and groom's big day outfits, revealed how it all came about.

The designer revealed that Vicky and Katrina had a clear idea. “I love working with couples who know who they are and what they want," he said adding that their personal expression came through.

“Katrina is methodical and meticulous, and that made it easy for me to interpret their vision through my aesthetic. They are aware of their heritage and personal expression, and meld the two together in a most authentic way, which aligns perfectly with my own vision as a designer,” he revealed.

Sabyasachi, who has become the leading choice for brides and groom in India and for Indians across the world, revealed that Katrina and Vicky's vision were in sync. "The bride and groom didn't see what the other was wearing until the day of the wedding, so it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were even as we worked on their ensembles, separately," he revealed.

While Katrina opted for a classic red wedding lehenga, she stunned in shades ivory and gold for her Haldi. For her Mehendi, Katrina wore a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an embroidered tulle dupatta.

As for Vicky, the actor wore an ivory silk sherwani for his wedding, an embroidered khadi kurta and salwar for his Haldi and an embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket, a mint silk kurta and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar for the Mehendi function.

