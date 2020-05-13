Sachiin Joshi's former employees allege non-payment of salaries amounting to Rs 31 lakh

At least 30 former employees have alleged non-payment of salaries even after quitting Sachiin Joshi's firm last year. Read on to know more.

Actor and producer Sachiin Joshi, who starred in Amavas last year opposite Nargis Fakhri, seems to have landed in hot water. Apart from acting, Sachin is also a businessman and runs two companies namely Viiking Ventures and its media arm, Think Tank. Now, at least 30 former employees have alleged non-payment of salaries even after quitting the firm last year. Sachiin's former PR consultant Taskeen Naik revealed to Pinkvilla that the actor has failed to clear dues since 2019.

She said, "It has been more than a year for me since I have left the company but am still waiting for my salary of the last two months that I served there. Apart from me, there are some who have unpaid salaries of up to four months because they quit a little later. In total, there's at least Rs 31 lakh in dues which the company is not willing to pay."

The employees also allege that Sachiin Joshi has accused them of financial damage to his company by joining hands with one of the former CEO's. However, the employees claim that the allegation is completely false as those involved have never worked with the concerned CEO and that the actor may be accusing them only to buy enough time.

The issue of non-payment of salaries doesn't end here. As per the employees, the actor has also not paid the VFX team of his film Aamavas. Turns out, a team of 27 artists worked on the film's VFX which released in February 2019 and are still awaiting their dues. Swapnil Andraskar, one of the VFX artist who worked on Aamavas said, "We spent day and night to complete the VFX for his film Amavas and we haven’t been paid as yet. The company has shared salary slips and mentioned tax deductions as well but the amount has not been credited into our account. They have also asked us to put in our resignations."

Another co-worker had a similar story. Dushyant Singh said, "I worked for the Amavas team and never got my salary on time. I faced salary issues from the very first month and suddenly after completion of work we have been asked to resign. I am still awaiting my pending dues."

The actor's former marketing manager Krishna said, "If he is so financially capable then why was salary always an issue in Viiking Ventures? Company had always emailed us that there were fund issues due to which we were not getting paid. If he thinks he had funds for us, why would he send an email requesting all of us to give him time during our tenure in Viiking? We are common people belonging to a middle class family, we do not crave for fame. We work hard, earn money and feed our family. We are suffering because our hard earned money is being sabotaged. We are equally hit by the pandemic as any other person, yet we are being harassed like this."

In an interview with PTI, Joshi said he is an entrepreneur who takes care of “over a 1000 families” and won’t accept “arm-twisting tactics of disgruntled employees.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×