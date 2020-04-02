Sachin Joshi pitches help through Big Brother Foundation from Dubai amid Coronavirus

Actor Sachiin J. Joshi, who is stranded in Dubai, is extending help by donating nutritious food boxes to policemen and municipal workers fighting COVID-19 outbreak in India.

"I've been stuck here since March 16 and I will probably be here till April 14. There isn't much one can do. I stay indoors where it's safe and spend time watching movies and content. I also play table-tennis and indulge in my home fitness routine to keep the immunity to its peak, in order to keep the coronavirus away. I am also having my home-made kadha! I miss my family! I speak to my wife and kids every day… 7 to 8 times a day sometimes. However, I thought it best to stay put where it is best for all of us. It is better to be safe than sorry," Sachiin said.

He is pitching in through his Big Brother Foundation. Since he is in Dubai, he is coordinating virtually.

Talking about managing the workings from Dubai, he said: "My team of managers in India are working as per my instructions. My hotel's chefs are getting the much-needed help in preparing the food from our factory's labour force. They're equipped with the essential safety gear and the entire drive of the Big Brother Foundation is with police and authority permissions. We're trying to do our best, especially for the people battling hunger since days and walking back home because there is no mode of transportation. The sad part is that the smaller towns and villages of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and NCR-Delhi are unable to get the necessary ration. We are helping them too, with supplies."

The actor said that the help is reaching "the police patrolling the city, the doctors, nurses and paramedics at the hospitals, the municipal workers ensuring timely supply of essentials and 24*7 water supply, the traffic police force along with the other forces who ensure that the lockdown is strictly adhered to".

"With an expense of nearly Rs. 3 to 5 lakhs a day across cities, the Big Brother Foundation has been instrumental in donating food supplies to the needy daily! We are planning to do it for all the 21 days of lockdown. While people prefer donations, I would like to help hands-on," Sachiin said.

To this, Urvashi Sharma, Sachiin's wife who is supervising the operations, added: "I'm in India and in touch with everyone on a daily basis to help monitor the proceedings. My husband (Sachiin J. Joshi) and our entire team is working selflessly to do our best! It is important to be humane and compassionate during such testing times. We need to set an example for our coming generations."

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More