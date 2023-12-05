Sachin Pilgaonkar opens up on Mehmood Junior’s health: ‘I request you all to pray for my childhood friend’

Veteran Bollywood star Naeem Sayyed aka Mehmood Junior was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer, the news of which was confirmed by actor Johnny Lever. Recently, the actor’s close friend Salam Kazi unveiled Mehmood Junior’s desire for a meetup with actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, with whom he had collaborated in several projects.

In an update, Pilgaonkar has now reacted to the news and issued a statement urging netizens to offer prayers for Sayyed’s successful recovery. In addition, he mentioned that he went to see the actor today and continues to remain in touch with his son and Johnny Lever.

Recently, Pilgaonkar took to his Instagram account and urged Mehmood Junior’s fans to pray for his health as he continues his battle with the ‘fatal illness’. He also added that he paid him a visit today and mentioned that he continues to stay connected with his son and actor Johnny Lever to get updates.

Sharing an official statement, he wrote, “I request you all to pray for my childhood friend Jr Mehmood who’s suffering with a fatal illness. I had a video conversation with him a couple of days ago and went to see him today but he was sleeping as he was under medication. I am in touch with his son and Johnny Lever regarding his health. May god bless him.”

This came after the news of the veteran actor battling with cancer had sent chills down his fans’ spines. Remarkably, following the update, Mehmood Junior’s close friend Salam Kazi had earlier shared with ETimes how he has been longing to meet Sachin, with whom he has collaborated for films including Bachpan, Geet Gaata Chal, and Brahmachari.

Update on Mehmood Junior’s health

Salam Kazi previously talked about the veteran actor’s health in an interview with ANI and revealed that he had been sick for 2 months. While initially, they believed that it might be some paltry issue, things escalated soon and took a negative turn after he began losing weight, added Kazi.

Following the arrival of his medical reports, cancer in his liver and lungs and a tumor in his intestine were detected. The actor continues to remain under treatment, however, doctors shared that he is battling stage four cancer.

