Sachin Tendulkar addresses Ayushmann Khurrana as the 'Professor' from Money Heist and we are in awe

Sachin Tendulkar's reply to Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday wish for him has all our attention and rightly so. Check out the Tweet right here.

Sachin Tendulkar turned a year older on April 24, and not just the sports fraternity, but everyone from the entertainment industry also sent out good wishes to the God of cricket. HE received a lot of love from everyone across the industry and of course, from his fans worldwide also. However, as it turns out, apart from the wishes, one of his replies to a birthday wish he received seems to have caught our attention right now.

We are talking about Ayushmann Khurrana's wish for Sachin. He wrote, 'Dear Sir SRT. I’ve always prayed for you whenever you walked out to bat. Have witnessed every 100 of yours. LIVE. May you also live a hundred years. Happy bday! @sachin_rt' Meanwhile, Sachin seems to have had the perfect reply as he went on to call him 'Professor' from the popular series Money Heist (La Casa De Papel). He wrote, ' Thanks for your prayers & support over the years, 'Professor'. I too am praying that no one gets out and everyone stays home.'

Check out Sachin Tendulkar's reply to Ayushmann Khurrana's wish here:

Thanks for your prayers & support over the years, 'Professor' . I too am praying that no one gets out and everyone stays home. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 25, 2020

From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Bachchan to Kailash Kher, everyone made sure to send out birthday wishes to the actor on his big day and it was all over the news until yesterday. And this wish, as well as the reply, both seem to have garnered quite the love and attention.

