Sachin Tendulkar contracts COVID 19; Abhishek Bachchan, Irfan Pathan and others wish him a speedy recovery

Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal and others are currently home quarantining after being tested positive for COVID-19.
Mumbai
There has been a rise in the cases of Coronavirus across the country and especially in Maharashtra. Many Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan have been tested positive and to add the list legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has also been tested positive. He revealed about the same on his official Twitter handle saying that he has mild symptoms. As the news was out, his fans and celebrities started wishing him a speedy recovery. The #SachinTendulkar is trending on Twitter.   

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.” Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan also wished him saying, “Get well soon Sachin. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Praying for you.” “Take care, sir, wishing you a speedy recovery,” wrote Kamal Haasan’s daughter and actress Akshara Haasan. Fans also wished cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter.

I Am Kalam director Nila Madhab Panda also sent his speedy recovery wishes to Master Blaster Sachin. “Get well soon, wishing you a speedy recovery Sachin, praying for your health,” Madhab tweeted.

Take a look at the tweets here:


Cricketer Irfan Pathan also tweeted, “Get well soon paaji.” Owing to the rising cases of COVID 19 in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a night curfew to be imposed in the state. As per the new rules, the malls will have to shut by 8 PM in the night.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar goes into home quarantine after testing positive for COVID 19; Fans wish him speedy recovery

Credits :Sachin Tendulkar twitter

