Sachin Tendulkar hypes up Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu trailer; Calls it 'heartwarming'

Another brilliant biography is all set to hit the theatres super soon. After Rashmi Rocket, Soorma and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is back to bring yet another sports story to the big screen. This time the actress is playing Indian cricketer Mithali Raj and bringing her story to life. Titled Shabaash Mithu, the makers dropped the film's trailer on Monday morning. Mithali Raj, who is known for her record breaking 23 year long career in international cricket, made over 10000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey of becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired icon.

Numerous cricketers like Sourav Ganguly applauded the trailer of the movie and expressed their excitement. Now, even Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter to praise the movie’s trailer. Retweeting Sourav’s tweet, he wrote, "The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Sachin Tendulkar hypes up Shabaash Mithu's trailer:

