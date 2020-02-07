Sadak 2: Aditya Roy Kapur calls film with Alia Bhatt special, says 'it's been the most beautiful experience'

Aditya Roy Kapur is sure elated to have worked on a film like Sadak 2, and here's what he has to say about the Mahesh Bhatt directorial. Read on to know.

Aditya Roy Kapur fans are definitely in a happy space right now and so is he given that the actor's latest release, Malang, has hit it off well with the fans. The movie also stars , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles, and the movie's reviews seem to be good enough. After Malang, the actor will be seen in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial, Sadak 2 which also stars the likes of , Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles.

During one of his recent interviews, Aditya got talking about Sadak 2 and during the conversation he went on to reveal how the movie has been a special experience. He also highlighted how Mahesh Bhatt is back to direction after all these years, and that too for a film with his daughter Alia. He revealed how the movie has both his daughters and how his bond with Sanjay is like that of a brother. He said that he has become a part of a very close knit circle that this is and seemed to be all praises for Mahesh Bhatt. He also added how the movie has been a beautiful experience.

Sadak is a romantic thriller from 1991 and also starred Pooja as well as Sanjay. Sadak 2, with Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt as an addition will be releasing on July 10 and the duo will be coming together for a second time post KJo's multi-starrer Kalank.

Credits :TOI

