Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt and Gulshan Grover pose together in this PHOTO and fans are eager to see them on screen

Besides Sadak 2, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

and Gulshan Grover will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and today, we got our hands on a photo of the two wherein they are all smiles and posing for the camera. In the photo, while Alia is seen dressed casually in a white tee and denims, Gulshan Grover poses alongside his Sadak 2 co-star and as soon as the photo went viral online, fans expressed a sense of excitement to see them together on screen.

During a recent interview, when Gulshan Grover was asked about his role in Sadak 2, the actor had said that his character in the film is “interesting, scary, dangerous and relevant” and Gulshan assured that post watching the film, his character will remain in audience’s mind for a long time. Well, we are sure because Gulshan Grover is one of the best villains of all times. While Gulshan will be working with Alia for the first time, he has already worked with Sanjay Dutt in the past, and in an interview, Gulshan had said that his and Sanjay’s onscreen animosity will only get better with Sadak 2. As for Alia Bhatt, as per reports, her character in the film is on a mission to expose a fake guru who runs an ashram.

While the shooting of Sadak 2 kick-started in Mumbai, the cast and crew had jetted off to Ooty to shoot for the second schedule, and after Ooty’s schedule wrap, Alia Bhatt had penned an emotional note for daddy on social media as she wrote, “My not so old man has more energy than the whole crew put together. Love you daddy..” Besides Sadak 2, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Check out the photo of Alia Bhatt and Gulshan Grover from the sets of Sadak 2:

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi; Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as the family heads to the capital

Credits :Instagram

Read More