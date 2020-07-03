Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt face legal charges for hurting religious sentiments with movie’s poster
Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2, featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, has been the talk of the town since its inception for more than one reasons. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers recently treated the viewers with the first poster for this much anticipated project. However, Sadak 2 has landed in legal trouble as Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and Alia have been accused of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with the poster.
According to media reports, Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur, has lodged a complaint against Sadak 2 makes through his advocate. The media reports suggested that Parashar had objected to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in Sadak 2 poster. Reportedly, the complaint is lodged under IPC section 295A and 120B which represent 'deliberately outraging religious feelings' and 'Criminal conspiracy' and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar has fixed July 8 as the date for the next hearing in the case.
A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex @adityaroykapur @duttsanjay @poojab1972 @maheshfilm #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #SuhritaSengupta
To note, Sadak 2 happens to be the sequel of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt’s 1991 release Sadak. While Mahesh has worn the director’s cap after two decades for the movie, it will also mark Pooja and Sanjay’s onscreen reunion after 29 years. Besides, Sadak 2 will also mark Alia’s first collaboration with daddy Mahesh and sister Pooja.
While the makers are yet to wrap the shooting, they are likely to resume shooting this month and will complete it in Mumbai now.
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
non-issue not even worthy of comment.Bye.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Kailash Mansarovar is not even in India! LOL