Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt face legal charges for hurting religious sentiments with movie’s poster

Days after the makers of Sadak 2 unveiled the first poster of the movie, this Alia Bhatt starrer has landed in a controversy for apparently hurting religious sentiments

Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2, featuring , Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, has been the talk of the town since its inception for more than one reasons. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers recently treated the viewers with the first poster for this much anticipated project. However, Sadak 2 has landed in legal trouble as Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and Alia have been accused of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with the poster.

According to media reports, Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur, has lodged a complaint against Sadak 2 makes through his advocate. The media reports suggested that Parashar had objected to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in Sadak 2 poster. Reportedly, the complaint is lodged under IPC section 295A and 120B which represent 'deliberately outraging religious feelings' and 'Criminal conspiracy' and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar has fixed July 8 as the date for the next hearing in the case.

To note, Sadak 2 happens to be the sequel of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt’s 1991 release Sadak. While Mahesh has worn the director’s cap after two decades for the movie, it will also mark Pooja and Sanjay’s onscreen reunion after 29 years. Besides, Sadak 2 will also mark Alia’s first collaboration with daddy Mahesh and sister Pooja.

While the makers are yet to wrap the shooting, they are likely to resume shooting this month and will complete it in Mumbai now.

Credits :PTI

