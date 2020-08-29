Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer becomes the lowest rated movie ever on IMDb

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2, which has opened to poor reviews, has received a rating of 1 on IMDb.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death early this year has sparked a raging debate over nepotism and all the star kids have been on the constant radar. While the netizens have been trolling the star kids, social media has witnessed a trend of vote brigading wherein the audience has been slamming the celebs and their projects. Amid this, Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 starring , Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur has been the recent target of this vote brigading.

The movie, which happens to be the much talked about sequel of Sanjay and Pooja’s 1991 release Sadak, recently released on OTT platforms. While Sadak 2 was the talk of the town since its inception, the movie opened to poor reviews from both the audience and critics. In fact, the netizens have been trolling the movie on social media. This isn’t all. Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback has become the lowest rated movies of all times on IMDb. Yes! You read it right. Sadak 2 has got 1 rating on IMDb and is currently the worst-rated title on IMDb. Interestingly, movies like 's Himmatwala, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Legend of Drona and Himesh Reshammiya’s Karzzzz, which were a box office disaster, have scored a better rating on IMDb.

To recall, Sadak 2 trailer had also received massive flak from the audience. In fact, it emerged as most down voted trailer on YouTube which was followed by the teaser of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer most disliked on YouTube, hits 5 million downvotes in 24 hours

Credits :News18

Share your comment ×