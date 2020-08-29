  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer becomes the lowest rated movie ever on IMDb

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2, which has opened to poor reviews, has received a rating of 1 on IMDb.
50225 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 07:14 pm
Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer becomes the lowest rated movie ever on IMDbSadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer becomes the lowest rated movie ever on IMDb
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death early this year has sparked a raging debate over nepotism and all the star kids have been on the constant radar. While the netizens have been trolling the star kids, social media has witnessed a trend of vote brigading wherein the audience has been slamming the celebs and their projects. Amid this, Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur has been the recent target of this vote brigading.

The movie, which happens to be the much talked about sequel of Sanjay and Pooja’s 1991 release Sadak, recently released on OTT platforms. While Sadak 2 was the talk of the town since its inception, the movie opened to poor reviews from both the audience and critics. In fact, the netizens have been trolling the movie on social media. This isn’t all. Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback has become the lowest rated movies of all times on IMDb. Yes! You read it right. Sadak 2 has got 1 rating on IMDb and is currently the worst-rated title on IMDb. Interestingly, movies like Ajay Devgn's Himmatwala, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Legend of Drona and Himesh Reshammiya’s Karzzzz, which were a box office disaster, have scored a better rating on IMDb.

To recall, Sadak 2 trailer had also received massive flak from the audience. In fact, it emerged as most down voted trailer on YouTube which was followed by the teaser of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer most disliked on YouTube, hits 5 million downvotes in 24 hours

Credits :News18

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Good... finally people are waking up to their mediocre acting skills

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

i didnt watch it but i will still rate it ... movie deserves all the hate coming its way

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement