Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer trailer gets massively mocked by netizens

Today, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 was dropped online, and the film starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanajy Dutt will release digitally on August 28, 2020.

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Sadak 2 featuring , Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt has dropped online. While Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction after 21 years with Sadak 2, Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, and in the trailer of Sadak 2, we are shown that Sanjay Dutt’s character has lost the reason to live after the death of his beloved (Pooja Bhatt). Thereafter, Arya aka Alia Bhatt comes in his life and the two, along with Aditya, leave for a road journey to Kailash mountain.

Recently, Mahesh took to Instagram to share his feelings ahead of the film’s release as he wrote, “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.That’s the duty and also the privilege of the Director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying ‘Mahesh chalein?’”

Now, soon after the trailer dropped online, netizens took to Twitter to trend the #Sadak2Trailer and while some expressed their wish to watch the film ASAP, others were not too impressed with the trailer and as a result of which, the trailer was massively mocked on Twitter. Also, reports suggest that the release of Sadak 2 trailer was postponed by a day after reports suggested Sanjay Dutt’s health deteriorated after he was diagnosed with Cancer as the actor took to social media to inform his fans that he is taking a break from work due to medical treatment.

