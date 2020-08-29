Sadak 2: Is the low rating of Alia Bhatt starrer the result of current nepotism debate? COMMENT

Sadak 2, which features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, marked Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback after over two decades.

When Mahesh Bhatt had announced his directorial comeback after over two decades with Sadak 2, the fans were ecstatic. After all, the movie was the much awaited sequel of the 1991 release Sadak and featured a great ensemble of cast including , Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Needless to say, Sadak 2 was the talk of the town since inception. However, things changed over the time and this Mahesh Bhatt directorial, which was released on OTT platform lately, has been on the constant radar of the trollers these days.

Sadak 2, which was one of the most anticipated releases of the years, has opened to poor reviews from the audience and critics alike. The movie has been facing a severe backlash from the audience. In fact, Sadak 2 trailer has emerged as the most downvoted trailer on YouTube. Yes! You read it right. The trailer has received over 12 million downvotes so far. Besides, the movie has been termed as disappointing ride by the netizens who are leaving no stone unturned to troll this Alia Bhatt starrer.

If this wasn’t all. The movie has also emerged as the lowest rating movie of all times on IMDb. Sadak 2 has scored a rating of 1 on the website which is the lowest ever rating for a movie. It has indeed been a piece of disappointing news for the makers. Apparently, this massive downvoting and the continuous slamming has been the result of the ongoing nepotism debate in the tinselvile. To note, post Sushant Singh Rajput unfortunate demise, there has been a raging debate about favouritism in the industry. Do you also feel that the low rating of Sadak 2 is a result of this nepotism debate? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer becomes the lowest rated movie ever on IMDb

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×