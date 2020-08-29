  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sadak 2: Is the low rating of Alia Bhatt starrer the result of current nepotism debate? COMMENT

Sadak 2, which features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, marked Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback after over two decades.
29052 reads Mumbai
Sadak 2: Is the low rating of Alia Bhatt starrer the result of current nepotism debate? COMMENTSadak 2: Is the low rating of Alia Bhatt starrer the result of current nepotism debate? COMMENT
  • 7
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When Mahesh Bhatt had announced his directorial comeback after over two decades with Sadak 2, the fans were ecstatic. After all, the movie was the much awaited sequel of the 1991 release Sadak and featured a great ensemble of cast including Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Needless to say, Sadak 2 was the talk of the town since inception. However, things changed over the time and this Mahesh Bhatt directorial, which was released on OTT platform lately, has been on the constant radar of the trollers these days.

Sadak 2, which was one of the most anticipated releases of the years, has opened to poor reviews from the audience and critics alike. The movie has been facing a severe backlash from the audience. In fact, Sadak 2 trailer has emerged as the most downvoted trailer on YouTube. Yes! You read it right. The trailer has received over 12 million downvotes so far. Besides, the movie has been termed as disappointing ride by the netizens who are leaving no stone unturned to troll this Alia Bhatt starrer.

If this wasn’t all. The movie has also emerged as the lowest rating movie of all times on IMDb. Sadak 2 has scored a rating of 1 on the website which is the lowest ever rating for a movie. It has indeed been a piece of disappointing news for the makers. Apparently, this massive downvoting and the continuous slamming has been the result of the ongoing nepotism debate in the tinselvile. To note, post Sushant Singh Rajput unfortunate demise, there has been a raging debate about favouritism in the industry. Do you also feel that the low rating of Sadak 2 is a result of this nepotism debate? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer becomes the lowest rated movie ever on IMDb

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 34 minutes ago

A TIGHT SLAP ON COMMENTS OF "TAIMUR KI AMMI".

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Arrest criminals . Rhea Father,Brother,Sidharth,Sandip,Neeraj,Dipesh. Mahesh Bhatt Arreste them immediately. Justice for Sushant. Time has come to clean up filth from Bollywood. Raise your voice and Boycott Bollywood Movie ticket sales.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Alia was always over hyped average looks and average talent.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Nepo Kids it is over for you good bye.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Alia all your movies are going to fail. Watch the power of common man now.

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

GARBAGE MOVIE,

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

We don’t care, the movies is flopping nicely, and more of Alia’s upcoming to be boycotted. No one can stop us now

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement